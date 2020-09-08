Outcome of board meeting of NxtDigital

Held on 04 September 2020

The Board of NxtDigital at its meeting held on 04 September 2020 has reviewed and approved the Restated Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020. These results are after giving effect to the Scheme of Arrangement by and between the Company and IndusInd Media & Communications (IMCL) by which Media and Communication undertaking of IMCL is demerged into the Company.

The Scheme is approved by National Company Law Board Tribunal vide its order dated 21 August 2020, and Scheme is effective from 21 August 2020. As per the Scheme, the Company has allotted 34,95,655 New equity shares of Rs 10/ each to the Shareholders of IndusInd Media & Communications on 28 August 2020, and necessary application for listing of said shares filed with BSE/NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)