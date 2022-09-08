TCS recognized as Leader for digital twin specific solutions

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Digital Twin Services. TCS was placed highest for Market Impact, Vision and Capability among the 16 IT service providers assessed in the report.

According to the report, TCS' strong set of digital twin specific solutions and its focus on embedding explainable AI in these solutions will aid enterprises accelerate and better understand the decision-making process of their digital twin outcomes.

The report said that TCS' well-distributed client base across geographies is a strong proof point for enterprises seeking digital twin implementation across their global footprint. Highlighted as a key strength is its balanced focus on engineering as well as IT services provided to customers that is instrumental in scaling digital engagements for clients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)