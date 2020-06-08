IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals allots 7 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has allotted 7,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 195 per share to NCVI Enterprises (promoter group company) upon exercise of option attached to the warrants allotted on 30 March 2019.

Consequent upon the issue of the above 7,00,000 equity shares, the total paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to 5,75,87,502 fully paid equity shares of Rs 10 each.

