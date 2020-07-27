TCS supports EDT education programmes on TCS iON Digital Learning Platform

Tata Consultancy Services has supported the Engineering Development Trust (EDT), its long-term STEM skills partner, launch virtual educational programmes for school and college students, through its TCS iON Digital Learning Platform.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, experiences of work, technical skills trainings, and EDT programmes have become inaccessible for many students.

To address this gap, EDT has adapted its summer programmes to become virtual by leveraging the TCS iON platform.

