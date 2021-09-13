TCS to drive digital transformation for semiconductor manufacturer NXP

-
ALSO READ
Grinntech emerges a Winner in the NXP India start-up challenge
TCS recognized as Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services
Bring the stadium like experience home with the new range of Philips Televisions
Tata Comm, TM collaborate for IP transit services in ASEAN
TCS named a Leader in IoT Services by Zinnov
-
Tata Consultancy Services will help NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, enrich its user experience and accelerate digital transformation.
NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets.
The semiconductor manufacturer selected TCS as its strategic partner to drive its integrated IT services strategy across applications, IT infrastructure and workplace services spanning enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions.
Leveraging its unique Machine First approach, deep contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and proven capabilities across next-gen technologies such as AI and automation, TCS will develop a business centric operating model that harnesses synergies across the value chain.
The new, secure IT landscape will significantly improve operational resilience, speed up innovation and drive a superior user experience. Additionally, TCS will accelerate NXP's cloud adoption to further enhance business agility and build a future-ready digital foundation that supports its growth and transformation agenda.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU