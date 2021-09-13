TCS to drive digital transformation for semiconductor manufacturer NXP

Tata Consultancy Services will help NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, enrich its user experience and accelerate digital transformation.

NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets.

The semiconductor manufacturer selected TCS as its strategic partner to drive its integrated IT services strategy across applications, IT infrastructure and workplace services spanning enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions.

Leveraging its unique Machine First approach, deep contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and proven capabilities across next-gen technologies such as AI and automation, TCS will develop a business centric operating model that harnesses synergies across the value chain.

The new, secure IT landscape will significantly improve operational resilience, speed up innovation and drive a superior user experience. Additionally, TCS will accelerate NXP's cloud adoption to further enhance business agility and build a future-ready digital foundation that supports its growth and transformation agenda.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)