TD Power Systems sizzles after robust Q4 outcome

rose 7.56% to Rs 134.45 at 12:26 IST on BSE after consolidated net profit rose 313.44% to Rs 15.38 crore on 25.67% rise in net sales to Rs 200.82 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 22 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 229.67 points, or 0.59% to 39,339.88.

On the BSE, 12,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 390 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 139.70 and a low of Rs 133 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 192 on 23 May 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 96.10 on 9 October 2018.

is one of the leading manufacturers of Generators in the world with products in the output range of 1 MW to 200 MW for prime movers, such as steam turbines, gas turbines, hydro turbines, diesel engines, gas and wind turbines. It also manufactures special application generators for Geo Thermal and Solar

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)