Board of ASM Technologies approves rights issue up to Rs 11.50 cr

The Board of ASM Technologies at its meeting held on 15 February 2022 has approved the rights issue comprising of 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 11.50 crore. The rights issue price is Rs 115 per share (including a premium of Rs 105 per share).

The entitlement ratio is 1 rights equity share for every 10 fully paid up equity shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date. The issue opens on 07 March 2022 and closes on 21 March 2022.

