Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 9106.30 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 1.36% to Rs 972.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 959.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 9106.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8653.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9106.308653.0014.2815.101666.401602.201283.201280.90972.30959.30

