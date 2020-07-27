Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 4.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra & Mahindra consolidated net profit declines 84.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra Finance Q3 net rises 16% to Rs 475 cr
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 18.19% in the December 2019 quarter
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India consolidated net profit declines 83.95% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 9106.30 croreNet profit of Tech Mahindra rose 1.36% to Rs 972.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 959.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 9106.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8653.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9106.308653.00 5 OPM %14.2815.10 -PBDT1666.401602.20 4 PBT1283.201280.90 0 NP972.30959.30 1
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU