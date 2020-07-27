JUST IN
Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.24% to Rs 9106.30 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 1.36% to Rs 972.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 959.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 5.24% to Rs 9106.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8653.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9106.308653.00 5 OPM %14.2815.10 -PBDT1666.401602.20 4 PBT1283.201280.90 0 NP972.30959.30 1

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:05 IST

