Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.93% to Rs 14.35 croreNet Loss of Expo Gas Containers reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.93% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 49.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3521.08 -32 49.1260.06 -18 OPM %6.203.18 -8.699.72 - PBDT-0.04-0.29 86 1.291.89 -32 PBT-0.19-0.47 60 0.681.25 -46 NP-0.51-0.72 29 0.361.00 -64
