JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gagan Polycot India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 1.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Expo Gas Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.93% to Rs 14.35 crore

Net Loss of Expo Gas Containers reported to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.93% to Rs 14.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 49.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales14.3521.08 -32 49.1260.06 -18 OPM %6.203.18 -8.699.72 - PBDT-0.04-0.29 86 1.291.89 -32 PBT-0.19-0.47 60 0.681.25 -46 NP-0.51-0.72 29 0.361.00 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU