J J Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of J J Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.07 71 0.590.59 0 OPM %25.0028.57 -50.8557.63 - PBDT0.030.02 50 0.300.34 -12 PBT0.020.02 0 0.280.33 -15 NP-0.060 0 0.160.24 -33
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
