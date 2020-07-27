Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 93.89% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.16% to Rs 405.08 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys rose 93.89% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 9.16% to Rs 405.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 445.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales405.08445.93 -9 OPM %15.4312.51 -PBDT63.3444.23 43 PBT37.9420.13 88 NP24.4312.60 94

Mon, July 27 2020. 17:05 IST

