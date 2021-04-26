Tech Mahindra Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 944.55, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 84.59% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 95.55% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 944.55, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 14484.2. The Sensex is at 48383.4, up 1.05%.Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost around 7.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25609.1, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 947.65, down 0.43% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 84.59% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 95.55% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 20.63 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

