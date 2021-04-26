Dabur India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.65, down 1.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 16.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.65, down 1.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 14484.2. The Sensex is at 48383.4, up 1.05%.Dabur India Ltd has added around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33726.1, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 24.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 545.45, down 2.51% on the day. Dabur India Ltd jumped 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 16.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

