RBL Bank Ltd in demand

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 181.3, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.14% on the day, quoting at 14504.4. The Sensex is at 48465.67, up 1.23%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 12.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31722.3, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

