Tech Mahindra Ltd in demand

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 983, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.33% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% gain in NIFTY and a 93.12% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 983, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15099.1. The Sensex is at 50127.44, down 0.13%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 0.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25958.25, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 984.65, up 0.97% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 89.33% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% gain in NIFTY and a 93.12% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 22.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)