Tech Mahindra Ltd rises 1.7%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 557.85, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.4% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 9.38% slide in the Nifty IT.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 557.85, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 7.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14463.65, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 559.25, up 1.96% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is down 23.4% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 9.38% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 11.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)