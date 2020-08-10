Tech Mahindra Ltd rises around 2%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 676.05, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.77% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% jump in NIFTY and a 17.8% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 676.05, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 12.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18004.15, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

