Board of Patel Integrated Logistics approves divestment of its surface transport business

-
ALSO READ
Patel Integrated Logistics standalone net profit rises 25.79% in the September 2018 quarter
Adani Logistics Limited to acquire Innovative B2B Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd
Adani Logistics to acquire Innovative B2B Logistics Solutions for Rs 331.5 cr
JP Enterprise to implement Ramco Systems' logistics solutions
Logistics Development Committee Prepares Reform Agenda Comprising Of Policy Actions Covering Entire Logistics Value Chain
-
At meeting held on 18 April 2019The Board of Patel Integrated Logistics at its meeting held on 18 April 2019 has approved the sale and transfer of Company's surface transport business carried on in a division called 'Patel Roadways' on a going concern basis by way of Slump sale to Innovative Logistics Service, Wholly owned subsidiary of Stellar Value Chain Solutions upon terms and conditions contained in the business transfer agreement being entered between the Company and Purchaser subject to customary closing adjustments.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU