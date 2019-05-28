Technojet Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Technojet Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Innovassynth Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Transchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Reported sales nilTechnojet Consultants reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU