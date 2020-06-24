JUST IN
TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 42.41% to Rs 16.32 crore

Net Loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 7.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 42.41% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 37.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 75.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.3211.46 42 75.9466.44 14 OPM %-47.61-31.33 --2.484.14 - PBDT-7.77-3.55 -119 -1.873.54 PL PBT-7.89-36.42 78 -2.30-37.77 94 NP-7.97-36.47 78 -2.44-37.85 94

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 18:20 IST

