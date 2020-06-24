India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 33.01% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 912.34 croreNet profit of India Glycols declined 33.01% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 912.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 875.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.54% to Rs 114.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 3491.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3356.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales912.34875.57 4 3491.013356.60 4 OPM %8.329.84 -11.2212.39 - PBDT48.8562.53 -22 256.88289.36 -11 PBT27.7442.98 -35 173.91213.12 -18 NP17.9026.72 -33 114.66132.61 -14
