India Glycols consolidated net profit declines 33.01% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 912.34 crore

Net profit of India Glycols declined 33.01% to Rs 17.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 912.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 875.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.54% to Rs 114.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.00% to Rs 3491.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3356.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

