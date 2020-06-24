Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 6.48 croreNet Loss of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 25.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.485.48 18 25.6122.21 15 OPM %3.404.74 -9.579.50 - PBDT0.070.03 133 1.791.25 43 PBT-0.25-0.27 7 0.550.05 1000 NP-0.25-0.27 7 0.550.05 1000
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
