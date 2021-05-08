V-Guard Industries receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

V-Guard Industries announced that ICRA has reaffirmed the credit ratings for the company's debt facilities as under:

Re-affirmed the Long-term credit rating for Rs. 344.87 Crore Line of Credit of the Company as "[ICRA] AA" (pronounced ICRA double A) The outlook on the Long-term rating remains "Stable" Re-affirmed the short-term rating for the Rs. 344.87 Crore Line of Credit as [ICRA]A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus)

