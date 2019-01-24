Tejas Networks consolidated net profit rises 8.96% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 19.81% to Rs 184.33 crore

Net profit of Tejas Networks rose 8.96% to Rs 32.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 30.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 19.81% to Rs 184.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 229.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales184.33229.87 -20 OPM %19.7122.07 -PBDT41.1054.05 -24 PBT24.9138.76 -36 NP32.8430.14 9

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:46 IST

