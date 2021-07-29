Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 4.99%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 43.44% over last one month compared to 6.73% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 246. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.94% to quote at 1464.32. The index is up 6.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 2.64% and Tata Communications Ltd added 1.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 12.83 % over last one year compared to the 38.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 43.44% over last one month compared to 6.73% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15523 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 90021 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246 on 29 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 53.4 on 28 Jul 2020.

