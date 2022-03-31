Tejas Networks Ltd Surges 4.99%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 4.37% over last one month compared to 8.5% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.49% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 424.9. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.98% to quote at 1821.93. The index is up 8.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd increased 4.97% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd added 2.01% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 40.6 % over last one year compared to the 18.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 4.37% over last one month compared to 8.5% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.49% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9475 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 40999 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 570.2 on 05 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 156 on 31 Mar 2021.

