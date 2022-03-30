J&K Bank to raise Rs 360 cr via tier II bonds

-
ALSO READ
6 NCERT Biology Hacks to Score 360/360 in NEET UG 2022 | Score 360 In Biology
Mumbai based, Boch & Fernsh, 360 creative agency expands during the pandemic
Canara Bank receives upgrade in credit ratings for Tier I & II bonds
Board of Federal Bank to consider issuance of Tier II subordinated bonds up to Rs 700 cr
IDFC First Bank update on issue of Basel III Compliance Tier 2 Bonds
-
The bank's board approved raising Rs 360 crore through allotment of Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds.Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) will allot 360 unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, redeemable, fully-paid-up, basel III compliant tier II bonds in the nature of debentures of the face value of Rs 1 crore each, aggregating upto Rs 360 crore.
J&K Bank is a state owned bank. The State Government of Jammu and Kashmir holds 70.12% in the bank.
J&K Bank's net profit rose 163.80% to Rs 173.95 crore on 7.33% decline in total income to Rs 2,175.99 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
Shares of J&K Bank fell 1.66% at Rs 32.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU