Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.41% to Rs 53.01 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 0.57% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 53.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.0148.0110.5511.195.555.394.694.673.503.48

