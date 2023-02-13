Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.41% to Rs 53.01 croreNet profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 0.57% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 53.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.0148.01 10 OPM %10.5511.19 -PBDT5.555.39 3 PBT4.694.67 0 NP3.503.48 1
