NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 39.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 251.09 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 39.19% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 251.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 230.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales251.09230.71 9 OPM %13.7212.72 -PBDT43.4825.25 72 PBT32.9115.72 109 NP22.9116.46 39

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:49 IST

