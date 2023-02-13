NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 39.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.83% to Rs 251.09 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 39.19% to Rs 22.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.83% to Rs 251.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 230.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.251.09230.7113.7212.7243.4825.2532.9115.7222.9116.46

