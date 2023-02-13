JUST IN
Panjon standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 84.72% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net profit of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure rose 1.64% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 84.72% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.232.29 85 OPM %12.2926.20 -PBDT0.921.03 -11 PBT0.620.55 13 NP0.620.61 2

