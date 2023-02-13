Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 84.72% to Rs 4.23 crore

Net profit of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure rose 1.64% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 84.72% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.232.2912.2926.200.921.030.620.550.620.61

