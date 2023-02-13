RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 61.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 246.36 croreNet profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 61.57% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 246.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales246.36225.95 9 OPM %4.326.18 -PBDT12.309.20 34 PBT10.447.38 41 NP7.614.71 62
