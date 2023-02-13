JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 61.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 246.36 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 61.57% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 246.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales246.36225.95 9 OPM %4.326.18 -PBDT12.309.20 34 PBT10.447.38 41 NP7.614.71 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 07:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU