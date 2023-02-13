RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 61.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 246.36 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 61.57% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 246.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 225.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.246.36225.954.326.1812.309.2010.447.387.614.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)