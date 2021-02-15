Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 19.1 points or 1.33% at 1458.56 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.25%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.74%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.73%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.49%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.6%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.56%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 4.79%), ITI Ltd (down 2.2%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.87%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 443.3 or 0.86% at 51987.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124.4 points or 0.82% at 15287.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 63.77 points or 0.32% at 19685.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.53 points or 0.45% at 6629.55.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 975 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

