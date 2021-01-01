Market may open slightly higher

Local stocks are likely to begin the first trading session of calendar year 2021 on a positive note.

SGX Nifty:

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could rise 12 points at the opening bell.

Global markets:

Overseas, Asian stocks are shut today on account of New Year.

In US, Wall Street advanced on Thursday as investors closed the book on a turbulent year of pandemic, recession and recovery. All three major indexes gained ground, with the Dow and S&P 500 picking up steam in the session's final minutes to exit 2020 at record highs.

Domestic markets:

Back home, domestic equity barometers ended near the flat line on Thursday. The S&P BSE Sensex, added 5.11 points or 0.01% to 47,751.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 0.20 point to 13,981.75.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,135.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 257.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 31 December, provisional data showed.

