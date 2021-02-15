Apollo Hospital gains after Q3 PAT grows 49% to Rs 134 cr

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise rose 1.87% to Rs 2,798.70 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.10% to Rs 134.16 crore on 5.2% decrease in net sales at Rs 2,759.84 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) soared 27.6% to Rs 185.34 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 145.30 crore in Q3 December 2019. Current tax expense for the quarter slumped 92.1% to Rs 4.77 crore as against Rs 60.46 crore paid in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared at the fag end of market hours on Friday, 12 February 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

