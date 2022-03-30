Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 26.82 points or 1.5% at 1811.63 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.23%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.52%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.52%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 2.24%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.16%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.93%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.76%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.34%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.02%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 441.18 or 0.76% at 58384.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 0.68% at 17443.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.44 points or 1.17% at 28153.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.11 points or 0.58% at 8473.32.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 695 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)