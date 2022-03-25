Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 15.7 points or 0.89% at 1779.92 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.73%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.53%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.3%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.09%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.96%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.88%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.59%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.22%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.05%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.65%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.39%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.44 or 0.07% at 57554.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.85 points or 0.07% at 17210.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.36 points or 0.56% at 28050.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.86 points or 0.36% at 8440.61.

On BSE,1734 shares were trading in green, 1074 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)