Vedanta Ltd Falls 3.2%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 2.27%

Vedanta Ltd lost 3.2% today to trade at Rs 397.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.27% to quote at 22608.05. The index is up 8.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 2.91% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 2.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 58.19 % over last one year compared to the 16.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 4.47% over last one month compared to 8.78% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 3.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 417.8 on 28 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 209.8 on 12 Apr 2021.

