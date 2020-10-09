Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 15.76 points or 1.5% at 1066.4 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.14%), HFCL Ltd (up 1.83%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.23%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.36%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.36%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.24%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.28%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.23%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 26.18 or 0.07% at 40156.49.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.45 points or 0.05% at 11829.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.42 points or 0.03% at 15005.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.74 points or 0.01% at 4980.24.

On BSE,851 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 81 were unchanged.

