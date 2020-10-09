Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 3.33%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.65%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 1.48% over last one month compared to 4.83% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.45% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 3.33% today to trade at Rs 180.05. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.65% to quote at 8352.9. The index is down 4.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.62% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 2.36% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 1.69 % over last one year compared to the 6.32% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 1.48% over last one month compared to 4.83% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.45% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.61 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 221.2 on 02 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)