Telecom stocks in action after TRAI releases January data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for January 2021 on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

Bharti Airtel (down 1.23%) added 58.92 lakh new subscribers in the month of January 2021 and its total subscriber based stood at 34.46 crore. Bharti Airtel had pipped Reliance Jio in new mobile subscriber addition in September 2020, according to data published by telecom regulator TRAI.

Reliance Jio added 19.56 lakh new subscribers in the month of January 2021. Jio's total subscriber base stands at 41.07 crore as of January 2021. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 2.07%.

Vodafone Idea (down 3.24%) added 17.10 lakh subscribers in January 2021 and its subscriber base rose to 28.59 crore as of January 2021.

In the past one month, Bharti Airtel declined 11.99%, RIL slipped 1.24% and Vodafone Idea has dropped 17.24%.

