Volumes jump at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

KEI Industries Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 March 2021.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd witnessed volume of 216.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.20 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.44% to Rs.986.90. Volumes stood at 6.36 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd notched up volume of 21.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.549.65. Volumes stood at 4.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 115.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.56% to Rs.111.70. Volumes stood at 54.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86467 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.3,292.20. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 99910 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21528 shares. The stock rose 2.21% to Rs.5,342.35. Volumes stood at 18090 shares in the last session.

