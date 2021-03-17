Volumes jump at SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd counter

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd witnessed volume of 216.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.20 lakh shares
KEI Industries Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 March 2021.
KEI Industries Ltd notched up volume of 21.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.34% to Rs.549.65. Volumes stood at 4.87 lakh shares in the last session.
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 115.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.56% to Rs.111.70. Volumes stood at 54.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 86467 shares. The stock rose 1.06% to Rs.3,292.20. Volumes stood at 2.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 99910 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21528 shares. The stock rose 2.21% to Rs.5,342.35. Volumes stood at 18090 shares in the last session.
