Cerebra Integrated inks deal with top US IT firm

Cerebra Integrated Technologies said that it has entered into service agreement with a US-based multinational company for recycling e-waste.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies has entered into service agreement with a multinational company which is considered to be one of the big five companies in the US information technology industry. This customer designs, develops and sells consumer electronics like smartphones, laptops, notepads, watches, headphones, earphones etc, along with consumer software and also provides online services to their customers.

This service agreement is for recycling of e-waste. The company has also received two purchase orders against the said agreement.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies is engaged in the business of e-waste recycling, refining and refurbishment, electronic manufacturing services and IT infrastructure management.

The company's consolidated net profit declined by 57.76% to Rs 4 crore on a 50.76% drop in net sales to Rs 23.73 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

The scrip was down 1.46% at Rs 53.90 on the BSE. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 59.06% while the benchmark Sensex has added 4.74% during the same period.

