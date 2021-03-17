Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd and HPL Electric & Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2021.

Onward Technologies Ltd lost 10.40% to Rs 121 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23929 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29528 shares in the past one month.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd crashed 9.79% to Rs 20.37. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd tumbled 9.50% to Rs 6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd corrected 9.19% to Rs 43. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32282 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9888 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd shed 8.46% to Rs 53.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

