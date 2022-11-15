Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 8.29 points or 0.46% at 1802.16 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 3.04%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.83%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.81%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.57%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.2%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.18%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.12%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.12%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.39%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.78%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.58%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.11 or 0.07% at 61583.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.6 points or 0.02% at 18332.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.46 points or 0.16% at 29102.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.86 points or 0.01% at 9012.04.

On BSE,1604 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

