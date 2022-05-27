Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 22.06 points or 1.4% at 1600.37 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.81%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.49%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 3.48%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.42%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.19%), HFCL Ltd (up 2.12%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.83%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.73%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.63%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 2.63%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 412.51 or 0.76% at 54665.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 149.15 points or 0.92% at 16319.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 380.22 points or 1.5% at 25698.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 106.07 points or 1.35% at 7943.33.

On BSE,2156 shares were trading in green, 572 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

