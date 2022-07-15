Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 17.6 points or 1.11% at 1599.17 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.44%), ITI Ltd (up 2.45%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.1%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.06%),Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.31%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.91%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.91%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.82%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 163.66 or 0.31% at 53579.81.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.8 points or 0.26% at 15980.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 12.74 points or 0.05% at 25658.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.22 points or 0.09% at 8010.34.

On BSE,1438 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

