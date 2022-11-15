Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 13.01 points or 0.33% at 3974.13 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.51%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 2.33%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.76%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.56%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 1.2%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.92%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.83%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 0.8%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.79%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 1.59%), Nava Ltd (down 0.81%), and PTC India Ltd (down 0.74%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 41.11 or 0.07% at 61583.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 3.6 points or 0.02% at 18332.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.46 points or 0.16% at 29102.8.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 0.86 points or 0.01% at 9012.04.

On BSE,1604 shares were trading in green, 1247 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

