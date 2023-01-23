Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 15.28 points or 0.92% at 1681.34 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.56%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.25%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.17%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.92%),ITI Ltd (up 0.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.28%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.27%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.48%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.43%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.03%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 410.84 or 0.68% at 61032.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.6 points or 0.54% at 18125.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 34.76 points or 0.12% at 28595.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.34 points or 0.03% at 8918.75.

On BSE,1692 shares were trading in green, 1305 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

