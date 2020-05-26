Coal India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 127.85, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 47.62% in last one year as compared to a 23.64% slide in NIFTY and a 40.58% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 127.85, up 2.12% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.73% on the day, quoting at 9105.4. The Sensex is at 30866.38, up 0.63%. Coal India Ltd has slipped around 7.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1710.45, up 3.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

