Tera Software standalone net profit rises 344.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Net profit of Tera Software rose 344.83% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.29% to Rs 53.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.0737.83 40 OPM %11.726.77 -PBDT6.220.52 1096 PBT6.220.40 1455 NP1.290.29 345

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:00 IST

