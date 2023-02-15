Tera Software standalone net profit rises 344.83% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.29% to Rs 53.07 crore

Net profit of Tera Software rose 344.83% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.29% to Rs 53.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.0737.8311.726.776.220.526.220.401.290.29

